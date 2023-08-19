More than 5,300 flights are scheduled to operate during the peak travel period from August 31 to September 5, providing a total of 1.06 million seats in order to meet passengers' demand during the National Day (September 2) holidays.

Airlines to offer over 1 million seats during National Day holidays

The number of seats offered represents an approximately 20% increase compared to normal periods and a slight decrease of 3% from the same period last year.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), currently, airfare prices are stable, showing a little difference from the peak summer season. It is noteworthy that as of August 18, the occupancy rate for the four-day upcoming holidays remained relatively low.

For such main routes from/to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, the rate has only reached around 30-40% for newly scheduled flights. Meanwhile, tourist routes (except for flights from Hanoi to Phu Quoc, Binh Dinh, and Con Dao, and those from HCM City to Binh Dinh, which have a booking rate above 40%) have logged occupancy rates ranging from 25% to below 40%.

The Ministry of Transport has requested the CAAV to enhance airport security and safety during the holidays, with special attention to Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai airports.

The upcoming holidays will last from September 1-4./.