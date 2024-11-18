Night flights added at six airports to meet rising travel demand during Tet

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has approved proposals from several domestic airlines to increase night flights to meet the higher travel demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) which falls in late January 2025.

Several domestic airlines will increase night flights to meet the higher travel demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) which falls in late January 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Following recommendations from Vietnam Airlines, VietJet Air, and Bamboo Airways, additional night flights will be operated daily between January 14, 2024 and February 12 next year at Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Chu Lai, Phu Cat, Pleiku, and Tuy Hoa airports.

The CAAV has asked the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation to work closely with the airlines and airports to implement the night flight plan.

The CAAV will also monitor seat bookings and airfares on domestic routes to instruct airlines to raise capacity on high-demand routes, meeting passengers' demand during the peak Tet holiday.

Previously, the CAAV decided to increase the frequency of aircraft takeoffs and landings at Tan Son Nhat International Airport during the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday. Specifically, from 6 am to 11.55 pm, the number of flights per hour will rise from 42 to 46, while from midnight to 5.55 am, the frequency will increase to 42 flights per hour compared to 32 at present.

Since September 2024, Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, has opened the early sale of nearly 1.5 million Tet flight tickets on the entire domestic flight network.

Meanwhile, Vietjet Air also opened the early sale of 2.6 million Tet tickets and Bamboo Airways has just offered air tickets for flights from January 15 to February 12, 2025./.