The domestic aviation market is projected to grow by 7-10% during the summer this year compared to the same period in 2019, reaching 3.5-3.7 million passengers per month (in June and August), and 4.2-4.5 million passengers in July, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Aviation market predicted to strongly rebound in H2

CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang pinned high hopes on the outlook of the domestic and international aviation market in the second quarter of 2023.

The domestic market is predicted to experience growth compared to the same period in 2019, while the international one is gradually recovering, reaching approximately 74% of the levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Vietnamese airlines have planned to increase flights to meet the travel demand of passengers, focusing on routes to destinations with high tourism demand, such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Quy Nhon, and Tuy Hoa, among others.

CAAV reported that Vietnamese airlines are currently operating 66 routes connecting Hanoi, HCM City, and Da Nang with 19 airports nationwide with over 650 flights per day.

In addition to increasing the flight frequency of existing routes, airlines have also launched new routes.

In the first six months, thay carried 34.7 million passengers, including 14.7 million foreigners, up 49.6% and nearly five times, respectively, compared to the same period in 2022.

An estimated 483,000 tonnes of goods were transported by air during the reviewed period, down 26% year-on-year, the authority said.

It forecasts that in the remaining months of the year, the international aviation market will recover at a faster pace compared to the earlier months of 2023.

There are 52 foreign airlines and five local ones operating in 143 international routes, connecting 29 countries and territories in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa with Hanoi, Da Nang, HCM City, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, and Da Lat.

Some markets have recorded high growth compared to pre-pandemic levels, including Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia (up 10% - 30%). The Japanese market has reached a level similar to that of 2019.

Vietnamese airlines have also opened new routes to destinations in India, Australia and Kazakhstan, Notably, Vietnamese and Chinese airlines will strengthen their operation on routes from Cam Ranh, Da Nang, and Da Lat to over 40 cities in China through tourism charter flights./.