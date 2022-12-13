Hanoi is aiming for its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) per capita to reach about 150 million VND (6,348 USD) by 2023.

Intersection of Phap Van - Ring Road No 3 in Hanoi.

It is one of the targets set under a Resolution on the city's socio-economic development plan in 2023, which has recently been approved by the People’s Council of Hanoi.

The resolution, setting 22 targets and 10 main groups of tasks in 2023, was approved at the 10th session of the 16-tenure People’s Council of Hanoi on December 10.

Under the resolution, the growth rate of GRDP is planned to increase by about 7% in 2023.

The resolution also aims for the growth rate of total export turnover to increase by 6%; the consumer price index will be below 4.5%; the number of public schools meeting national standards will increase by 81; and the unemployment rate in urban areas will be less than 4% in 2023.

The overall goal of the plan is to maintain stability and ensure major balances of the economy, control inflation, and promote growth; continue to restructure the capital city's economy; consolidate and develop new growth engines; as well as improve the internal capacity, resilience and adaptability of the capital's economy.

The plan aims to focus on comprehensive and synchronous development of the fields of culture and education; effectively control diseases; ensure social security as well as improve people's material and spiritual life.

Besides, it will enhance the development of digital infrastructure, science and technology activities, innovation, creativity and start-ups; strictly manage and effectively use land and resources, protect the environment, and actively respond to climate change; continue administrative reform, rearrange the apparatus, tighten discipline as well as raise the responsibility of the head.

It will strengthen the application of information technology in State management, build digital government, improve the ranking of indicators such as the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index), Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), and Satisfaction Index of Public Administrative Services (SIPAS); step up the fight against corruption, negativity and wastefulness; ensure national defence, local military and social order and safety.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh, said it is forecast that next year will continue to be a complicated and unpredictable year in terms of politics, security, economy and society.

Therefore, in order to fulfil the targets, the committee will drastically renew the direction and administration on the principle of strictly abiding by the provisions of the law and the working regulations of the Government; improve the effectiveness of the political system from the city to the grassroots in the direction of serving people and businesses, thoroughly overcome current shortcomings, he said.

It will also foster digital transformation of State management activities from traditional methods to information technology application, develop digital infrastructure to serve online public administrative services; establish the model of "Digital Government - Digital Citizen" to drastically stimulate the investment environment, he said.

Moreover, perfecting institutions, policies and long-term development orientation of the city will be also enhanced, he said.

It will also boost the coordination and supervision between the committee and the Standing Committee of the People's Council, the City's National Assembly Delegation, the city's Fatherland Front Committee and relevant agencies to achieve the targets, he said.

According to the report of the capital People's Committee, despite many difficulties in this year, the city's GRDP recovered strongly, with the following quarter seeing higher growth than the previous quarter. GRDP increased by 9.69% in the first nine months of this year - the highest in recent years; and the whole year’s GRDP is expected to expand 8.89%.

Total State budget revenue of the city this year is over 332.9 trillion VND (14 billion USD), reaching 106.8% of the plan, about 2.7% higher than in 2021.

Total local budget expenditure of the city this year is estimated to be 100.5 trillion VND (4.25 billion USD), reaching 94.1% of the assigned target./.