The stock market capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) reached over 5.22 quadrillion VND (208.5 million USD) in March of this year, marking a 3.1% increase from February and a substantial 23.1% increase from the end of 2023.

The headquarters of the HCM City Stock Exchange (HoSE) in HCM City. Throughout March, most stock groups experienced positive growth. ( Photo: HoSE)

This growth accounts for more than 94% of the total market capitalisation of listed stocks, equivalent to approximately 51.12% of the 2023 GDP.

According to the HoSE announcement, the VN-Index closed at 1,284.09 points, the VNAllshare at 1,312.81 points, and the VN30-Index at 1,296.90 points at the end of the last trading session in March. These figures represent notable increases of 2.50%, 3.47%, and 2.46%, respectively, compared to the end of February, and substantial growth of 13.64%, 13.71%, and 14.62% when compared to the end of 2023.

Throughout March, most industry indices experienced positive growth. Notably, the consumer goods sector index (VNCOND) increased by 9.32%, the information technology sector index (VNIT) rose by 7.20%, and the industrial sector index (VNIND) grew by 6.04% in comparison to February.

Market liquidity continued to demonstrate robust growth, with the average daily trading volume surpassing one billion shares and the average trading value reaching over 26.5 trillion VND. These figures represent impressive increases of 19.7% in volume and 28.1% in value compared to the previous month.

The average trading volume of covered warrants (CW) stood at over 66.09 million CW per day, with an average trading value of VNĐ61.89 billion per day, exhibiting a slight decrease of 0.93% in volume but an encouraging increase of 2.28% in value compared to February.

As of March 29, the HoSE market boasted 587 listed securities, including 398 stocks, four closed-end fund certificates, 14 ETF fund certificates, and 171 covered warrants, with a cumulative volume of listed securities exceeding 157 billion shares./.