National e-invoice system makes debut

The national e-invoice system was launched with a ceremony held by the General Department of Taxation (GDT) in Hanoi on April 21.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) and officials launch the national e-invoice system on April 21.

Addressing the event, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc said the e-invoice system will help create an equal, transparent, and favourable business environment for people and enterprises, thus helping improve labour productivity and carry out the national digital transformation strategy.

Successes in the first phase of e-invoice application have provided an important prerequisite for the second phase to be implemented nationwide so as to ensure the compatibility, consistency, and widespread coverage of e-invoices, he went on.

So far, all the organisations and enterprises in the six localities taking part in Phase 1, namely Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Binh Dinh, and Phu Tho, have shifted to e-invoices.

Phase 2 will be carried out in the remaining 57 provinces and cities with the aim of all tax payers nationwide using e-invoices by July 1 this year, according to the GDT.

In his speech, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said digital transformation is an inevitable trend that is taking place strongly around the world, adding that the Party and State consider this as one of the most important tasks.

Speaking highly of the GDT and the Finance Ministry’s efforts to boost e-invoice application, he asked the taxation sector to boost applying modern technology so as to ensure that tax declaration and payment are carried out in the simplest and easiest possible manner, and all the tax administrative procedures handled electronically are connected with the National Public Service Portal by the end of 2022.

The Government leader also demanded communications be increased to raise people and enterprises’ awareness of benefits from e-invoices, saying awareness plays the decisive role in digital transformation, which will be truly successful only when each people and enterprise understands, actively participates in, and benefits from it./.