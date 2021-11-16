(TBTCO) - Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Industry and Commerce (DoIC) in collaboration with the departments of Tourism and Health on November 15 launched the largest concentrated promotion programme entitled “Shopping Season 2021".

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Industry and Commerce (DoIC) in collaboration with the departments of Tourism and Health on November 15 launched the largest concentrated promotion programme entitled “Shopping Season 2021".

The programme will last until December 31.

According to Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the DoIC, the promotion programme aims to promote domestic consumption, connect supply and demand of goods, and assist businesses in restoring production and business in the "new normal". It is expected to expand trade activities between localities, especially the southern region in the last months of the year.

Enterprises participating in the programme will carry out many promotional activities, especially they can apply a maximum promotion limit of up to 100 percent instead of the normal rate of 50 percent, he said.

Nearly 600 businesses have registered to join in with the promotion ranging from 30 percent to 70 percent, according to the DoIC.

Addressing the opening ceremony for the event, Phan Thi Thang, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the promotion programme gathered a large number of reputable producers in various fields who have been trusted by consumers.

Thang said she believes these enterprises with high-quality products will help consumers have a shopping experience with the best services and the most reasonable prices./.