Vietnam completing procedures to export durian to India: Official

The Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is completing procedures to facilitate the export of Vietnamese durian to India, said deputy director of the department Nguyen Thi Thu Huong.

According to the official, Vietnamese fresh durian is exported to 24 markets, and the frozen fruit to 23 markets. In the first eight months of this year, Vietnam exported over 300,000 tonnes of fresh durian.

According to the MARD, in the period under review, the export of fruit and vegetables reached 3.45 billion USD, an increase of 57.5% over the same period last year.

Export revenue from durian products alone was over 1.2 billion USD, accounting for 30% of the total turnover and nearly three times that of the whole of last year (420 million USD). The strong export growth in the second quarter of 2022 is a result of the signing of a protocol on plant quarantine requirements for fresh durian exports from Vietnam to China.

Currently, Vietnamese durian is exported mainly to China. Vietnam has 422 growing areas and 153 packaging facilities eligible to export the fruit to China.

Other 64 growing areas and 15 packaging facilities are completing procedures to have Chinese authorities to grant codes for the export. In addition, more than 600 growing area codes and 50 packaging facilities will apply for codes for the export of durian to China./.