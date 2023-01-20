Vietnam’s export of agro-forestry-aquatic products hit a record revenue of over 53.22 billion USD last year, up 9.3%, including nearly 11 billion USD from aquatic products.

Statistics showed that total agricultural production value went up 3.33% while the rate of forest coverage hit 42.02%. Along with this, over 73% of communes were recognised as new-style rural areas under criteria set by the government.

Eleven groups of goods raked in over 1 billion USD each, including coffee, rubber, rice, fruits and vegetables, cashew nuts, shrimp, tra fish and wooden furniture that earned more than 2 billion USD. Trade surplus of the sector was estimated at 8.5 billion USD, up 30% year-on-year.

In the first 11 months of last year, Asia remained Vietnam’s biggest market with a market share of 44.7%, followed by America 27.4%, Europe 11.3%, the Pacific 1.7% and Africa 1.7%. The US was still the biggest importer of Vietnamese farm produce with a combined value of 12.3 billion USD, accounting for 25% of the market share. Coming next was China with roughly 9.3 billion USD and Japan 3.9 billion USD, equivalent to 18.9% and 7.9% of the market shares, respectively.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences Dao The Anh expressed his belief that farm produce exports will continue thriving this year. He underlined the need to further diversify export markets, including China and rearrange production to meet market requirements for food safety and post-harvest packaging.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan also called on businesses, associations and manufacturers to maintain their reputation in the market./.