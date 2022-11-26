Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 25 attended a ceremony in the northern port city of Hai Phong to export the first batch of VinFast electronic vehicles (EVs) to the US.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) and other delegates attend the ceremony to export the first batch of VinFast electronic vehicles to the US. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, 999 EVs of VF8 model, boarded Panamanian vehicles carrier Silver Queen, are expected to arrive in California in the next 20 days and be handed over to the first consumers by the end of December.

This is the first batch shipped abroad among 65,000 orders of VF8 and VF9 models. After the US market, the first Vietnamese EV maker will export other batches to Canada and Europe to hand over to its customers in 2023.

US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper expressed his delight that VinFast has placed its confidence in the future of electric vehicles in the US market, as the manufacturer also has its factory built in the country.

The handover of the first EVs to customers in the US is a manifestation for the fine US-Vietnam relations, especially when the two countries are preparing for the celebration of the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive partnership next year, he added.

VinFast electronic vehicles at Hai Phong port.

PM Chinh said that over the past years, the Vietnamese Party and State have issued a lot of policies to encourage and support the development of the automobile industry.

VinFast’s initial achievement opens up a new EV era in Vietnam, affirming the soundness of the leadership and directions of the Party and the Government, he stressed.

The Government leader also highlighted the need for enterprises to increase investments in developing technology, high technology, and manufacturing and processing industry, for the future of not only the nation but also the businesses themselves./.