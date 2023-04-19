Hanoi ranks second in Vietnam E-Business Index 2023

With 85.7 points, Hanoi stands second in the Vietnam E-Business Index (EBI) 2023 rankings, following Ho Chi Minh City.

The EBI 2023 report, released by the Vietnam E-Commerce Association (VECOM) on April 18, was based on three sub-indexes – information technology human resources and infrastructure, business-to-consumer e-commerce, and business-to-business e-commerce.

The sub-indexes were compiled on the basis of many reliable data sources, VECOM said.

HCM City, scoring 89.2 points, continues to top the rankings this year. The central city of Da Nang ranks third with 39.5 points.

Meanwhile, the Central Highlands provinces of Dak Nong and Kon Tum are the worst performers with 10.6 and 10.2 points, respectively.

The EBI 2023 averages 19.24 points, compared to 20.37 points last year. This indicates a big gap between Hanoi and HCM City, the two biggest economic hubs of Vietnam, and the remaining localities, according to the report./.