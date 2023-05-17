Supporting industry enterprises in Hanoi will implement various programmes and projects to bring Vietnamese products into global supply chains, according to the Hanoi Supporting Industry Association (HANSIBA).

Hanoi supporting industry moves to join global supply chains

Most recently, HANSIBA just signed a cooperation agreement with China’s Association for the Promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises in Suzhou city (SITC) in May.

HANSIBA Chairman Nguyen Hoang said that the association has available industrial parks for supporting and hi-tech industries with sufficient facilities, factories, trade centres, healthcare centres, housing for workers, and schools.

He said that HANSIBA member enterprises have qualifications and hi-tech production lines.

“The association has been recommending incentive policies for hi-tech enterprises in Vietnam including those from Suzhou city to ensure the best possible conditions for enterprises,” Hoang said.

Under the agreement, HANSIBA and SITC will promote activities to support their members in production and business, and in joining the global production chain. They will focus on connecting trade and markets, and cooperating in new-generation production technologies which use renewable energy and minimise environmental pollution.

The sides will also work together in recruiting and training high-tech staff and qualified engineers meeting global standards.

In the past time, Hanoi has implemented many mechanisms and policies to stimulate the development of the supporting industry which have generated positive results.

The number, size and quality of local supporting enterprises have grown constantly, particularly those serving garment, footwear, hi-tech, and manufacturing industries.

The production of components and spare parts is a key one that supplies key manufacturing industries like automobiles, engineering, electricity, and electronics.

Especially, many local enterprises now have production systems and products meeting international standards and are eligible to become suppliers for multinational companies in Vietnam.

A worker at mechanics company in Hanoi's Chuong My district. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Vice chairman of HANSIBA Nguyen Van said that many local supporting industry enterprises have carried out digital transformation and cooperated with partners from China, Japan, Republic of Korea to improve technical and production capacity.

HANSIBA member enterprises such as Tomeco Mechanic Electrical Joint Stocks Company, PMTT Automation Joint Stock Company, Hikari P&T Group, and Hanoi CNC Machine Joint Stocks Company have maintained growth and effectively supplied products for local markets and export./.