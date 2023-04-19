Quang Ninh tops public administration indexes for fourth consecutive year

The northern province of Quang Ninh continued to take lead in the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) and the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) in 2022, heard an online meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for Administrative Reform on April 19.

The northern province of Quang Ninh continues to take lead in the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) and the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) in 2022. (Photo: VNA)

For the SIPAS, the locality scored a rate of 87.59%, maintaining the top position for four consecutive years. It was followed by the northern mountainous province of Thai Nguyen, the southern provinces of Ca Mau and Binh Duong, and Thanh Hoa province in the central region. The provinces of Binh Thuan, Cao Bang, Quang Nam, Bac Kan and Lang Son were at the bottom of the rankings.

With 90.1 points, Quang Ninh also ranked first in the PAR Index, followed by the northern port city of Hai Phong, Hanoi, the northern province of Bac Giang, and central Da Nang city.

The PAR Index provides a practical and objective evaluation on administrative reform efforts at 17 ministries and ministerial-level agencies and the People’s Committees of the 63 cities and provinces.

This is the 11th year in a row, the Ministry of Home Affairs and other ministries, agencies and localities have announced the PAR Index, and the sixth year for the SIPAS.

Earlier, Quang Ninh also topped the 2022 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) announced by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on April 11, and the 2022 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) unveiled by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on April 12.

PAPI measures eight dimensions - participation at local levels, transparency, vertical accountability, control of corruption, public administrative procedures, public service delivery, environmental governance and e-government.

Quang Ninh had ranked first in the PCI for six consecutive years and in the PAPI two times in a row.

Among ministries and agencies included in the PAR Index survey, the State Bank of Vietnam secured the top place, followed by the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Information and Communications. /.