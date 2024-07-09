State management agencies, firms work to ensure price stability

Although inflation has been controlled in accordance with the set target, state management agencies and enterprises have stayed vigilant and prepare price stabilisation measures in the remainders of the year.

Saigon Co.op has worked ensure stabilised prices for its goods. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue during January - June rose 8.6% to over 3 quadrillion VND (118 billion USD). Localities with strong increases in the revenue included Quang Ninh (9.5%), Hai Phong (9%), Da Nang (7.8%), Can Tho (7.6%), Hanoi (6.6%) and Ho Chi Minh City (6.3%).

Despite positive recovery forecast for the market, fast moving consumer goods producers have faced challenges in stimulating consumer demand, Deputy Director of the VISSAN Joint Stock Company Phan Van Dung said, adding enterprises have strived to stabilise prices for essential goods from the outset of the year amidst rising input costs and weak spending.

According to Dung, in response to the minimum wage hike from July 1, VISSAN, a leading food processor in the country, worked with its suppliers to pen price stabilisation measures and shared profits to stabilise the market. At the same time, it has joined hands with distributors and retailers to roll out consumption stimulus programmes, and pledged to provide consumers with high-quality and safe products.

Dung said the National Assembly’s VAT cut to 8% from 10% is among the measures to support businesses’ price stabilisation programmes.

Meanwhile, director of the operation division of Co.opmart supermarket chain Nguyen Ngoc Thang held that distributors and retailers should enhance the supply of goods to respond to the market developments.

Saigon Co.op has signed long-term contracts with its partners to ensure stabilised prices for its goods, he said.

The Ministry of Finance’s Price Management Department said as unpredictable energy prices, rising rice prices, and spiking transport costs, among others will exert pressure on the price level, the ministry will continue working with competent ministries and sectors to propose the Government measures to control inflation rate and stabilise the macro-economy.

The MoIT will step up the review, amendment, and completion of several legal documents to serve state management in the domestic market, assuring that the work keeps pace with market developments. Besides, it will continue working with ministries and localities to keep close tabs on the market to ensure sufficient supply of essential goods for residents./.