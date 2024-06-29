Hanoi launches programme to stabilise prices of essential goods in 2024

Units participating in the 2024 price stabilisation programme will be supported by Hanoi, providing information on product conditions and production facilities, to bring goods into distribution channels.

The Hanoi People’s Committee has recently issued Plan No.185/KH-UBND, on implementing the Price Stabilisation Programme for essential goods in the city in 2024.

The plan aims to ensure the balance of supply and demand of goods, stabilise the market and social security, and meet the needs of local people for essential goods during the rainy season, holidays and Lunar New Year.

Product groups that need to balance supply and demand include rice, pork, chicken, duck, seafood, poultry eggs, processed foods, vegetables, sugar, cooking oil, spices, and milk for children under 6 years old. Product groups with high demand during the Lunar New Year season include Tet jam, candy, wine, beer, and soft drinks.

In particular, the city expects rice consumption demand to be about 99,450 tonnes/month, pork, about 19,890 tonnes/month, chicken and duck, about 6,630 tonnes of meat/month, fresh and frozen fish and seafood, about 5,520 tonnes/month and processed food, about 5,520 tonnes/month.

The Hanoi People's Committee has assigned the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade to preside over capturing market information, and organising and coordinating goods when the market fluctuates, according to the direction of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Hanoi People’s Committee./.