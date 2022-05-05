Viet Nam produces nearly 20% of global mobile phone output

Up to 233.7 million mobile phones were made in Viet Nam in 2021, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.6 percent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Illustration photo.

With the above figure, Viet Nam accounted for nearly 20 percent of global supply (1.25 billion mobile phones).

Last year's total production cost of phone components valued VND 580.8 trillion (US$ 26 billion), up 29.5 percent against 2020, said the ministry.

The xport turnover of phones and spare parts valued US$ 57.5 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 12.4 percent, making up 17.1 percent of the nation's total export revenue.

The FDI sector completely owns “Made in Viet Nam” mobile production and export, Samsung occupying 60 percent of the national output.

Viet Nam is one of the five biggest mobile phone manufacturers in the world./.