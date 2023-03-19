Vietnam, China boost cooperation in SOE reform, development

Vietnam’s Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) and the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China (SASAC) held a conference on reform and development of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) in Beijing on March 18.

An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

CMSC Chairman Nguyen Hoang Anh, SASAC Chairman Zhang Yuzhuo, and Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Sao Mai attended the event.

Representatives from the SASAC and the CMSC introduced the situation of state asset management and supervision, and SOE reform and development in their respective country.

Meanwhile, representatives from the two sides’ SOEs shared experience in production and business activities and development strategies.

A memorandum of understanding on enhancing exchanges and cooperation in State-owned assets and State-run enterprises between the two agencies was signed on the occasion of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong's official visit to China in October 2022./.