Bac Ninh leads country in online business registration documents

|Manufacturing components at Intops Vietnam Co., Ltd (Yen Phong Industrial Park - Photo: BNP)
Generally in the first three months of the year, the province had 668 newly established enterprises, up 10.4%, with a total registered capital of more than VND7,893 billion, up 36.62%.
Besides, 252 enterprises resumed their operation; 72 enterprises converted the type of operation; 727 enterprises registered to suspend operations; and 83 enterprises carried out voluntary dissolution procedures.
Up to now, the province has 19,995 enterprises with a total registered charter capital of more than VND356,269 billion. In which, 18,405 enterprises are operating with a total charter capital of more than VND345,250 billion.
In addition, 1,590 enterprises registered to temporarily suspend operations with a total charter capital of more than VND11,018 billion./.