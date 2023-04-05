Bac Ninh leads country in online business registration documents

According to a report by the Bac Ninh Provincial Department of Planning and Investment, in March, the province reported 269 newly established enterprises, an increase of 19.6% over the same period in 2022, with a total registered capital of more than VND3,144 billion, an increase of 57.7 %. The rate of online business registration applications reached 100%, ranking first in the country.

Manufacturing components at Intops Vietnam Co., Ltd (Yen Phong Industrial Park - Photo: BNP)

Generally in the first three months of the year, the province had 668 newly established enterprises, up 10.4%, with a total registered capital of more than VND7,893 billion, up 36.62%.

Besides, 252 enterprises resumed their operation; 72 enterprises converted the type of operation; 727 enterprises registered to suspend operations; and 83 enterprises carried out voluntary dissolution procedures.

Up to now, the province has 19,995 enterprises with a total registered charter capital of more than VND356,269 billion. In which, 18,405 enterprises are operating with a total charter capital of more than VND345,250 billion.

In addition, 1,590 enterprises registered to temporarily suspend operations with a total charter capital of more than VND11,018 billion./.