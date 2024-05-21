Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a project to expand the international terminal (T2) of Noi Bai International Airport in Ha Noi on May 19.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the groundbreaking ceremony

The project aims to raise the terminal's annual passenger capacity from 10 million to 15 million, with a total investment capital of VND4.99 trillion (US$196.07 million).

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony, Pham, who heads the State steering committee for national key transport projects, underlined the importantance of the airport.

He applauded the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Ha Noi’s authorities, the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV), and other relevant ministries and agencies for their concerted efforts in removing roadblocks to the expansion project, especially those regarding land and investment.

The terminal was put into operation since 2015 with an annual capacity of 10 million passengers but it has experienced overload since 2018. The expanded terminal is expected to come into operation by December 2025.

Under the master plan on national airport development in 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, the Noi Bai International Airport, currently consisting of two terminals - domestic (T1) and international (T2), is expected to serve 60 million passengers by 2030 and 100 million passengers by 2050./.