Export-import turnover hits 21.41 bln USD in first half of February

Illustrative image.

Export-import turnover hit 21.41 billion USD in the first half of February, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

The country raked in 8.75 billion USD from exports in the period.

Three groups of commodities recording the highest export turnover were phones and components; computers, electronic products and components; and machinery and equipment.

Meanwhile, Vietnam spent 12.66 billion USD on imports during this period, with the two groups valued at over 1 billion USD being computers, electronic products and components; and machinery, equipment, tools, and spare parts.

As of February 15, the country’s total import-export turnover reached 81.68 billion USD, the department said.

As a result, Vietnam posted a trade deficit of nearly 4 billion USD in the first half of February, and 2.5 billion USD in the period from the beginning of the year to February 15./.