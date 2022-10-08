A trade fair opened in Hanoi on October 7 with over 2,000 products on show developed under the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme.

At the event.

The goods range from the capital city, nine provinces in the Red River Delta region, and 20 others from across the nation.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Chu Phu My, director of the municipal Agriculture and Rural Development, said OCOP participants and other organisations and individuals would get the chance to exchange information for better application of science and technology, increase added value, develop a sustainable supply chain, and gain access to potential markets.

This could help strengthen intellectual property, and improve the image, identity and value of OCOP products in the market in association with promoting the "Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods" programme, My stressed.

The OCOP programme was initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in 2008, based on Japan’s “One Village, One Product” and Thailand’s “One Tambon, One Product” programmes. It is an economic development programme for rural areas to help implement the national target programme for building new-style rural areas.

OCOP products are made based on the combination of local resources, traditional culture, and advanced technology, thus promoting product diversification, quality, packaging, and origin traceability.

The programme has provided farmers with the chance to form cooperatives, which in turn have enabled them to create goods with better quality, design and packaging that meet higher standards and match market demand.

So far, Hanoi has recognised 1,649 OCOP products, including four rated with five stars. The capital is taking the lead nationwide in terms of the number of OCOP products and five-star OCOP products./.