The Vietnam Export Promotion Forum 2023 with the theme of “green export promotion” will be held in Hanoi on November 24, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced.

Hanoi to host Vietnam export promotion forum 2023

The event is expected to gather 300 experts, enterprises and international organisations in Vietnam, aiming to create a channel for dialogue and consultation with many stakeholders to shape, identify difficult problems and opportunities in green trade development, and propose solutions and support policies for green trade.

It is also an opportunity to share practical experiences of pioneering businesses in green production and sustainable export development to meet global green consumption trends.

According to the MoIT, green growth and circular economy are becoming a global trend, drastically practiced in the world's most developed economies as a solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aiming for a long-term carbon neutral economy.

The ministry said that responsible business and environmental protection are mandatory requirements for businesses producing exports as these factors affect the global value chain of the product. Therefore, the ministry has been promoting information to support businesses in meeting standards and criteria for sustainable development and green growth.

Experts acknowledged that Vietnam is one of the countries with strong commitments to environment at the Climate Change Summit (COP26), including a commitment to pioneer in energy transformation, along with green and digital transformation.

Statistics of the MoIT revealed that import-export is a bright spot of Vietnam’s economy with a total import export turnover reaching 732.5 billion USD in 2022.

In the first 10 months of 2023, the country’s total import-export turnover achieved 558 billion USD, a decrease of 9.6% year on year. Besides a fall in market demand, many foreign markets such as the US, the UK and the EU have raised standards for imports as an attempt to boost green transition and emission neutralisation./.