Mini Thailand Week 2022 opens in HCM City

Mini Thailand Week 2022 opens in Ho Chi Minh City on August 5, aiming to promote trade exchange between the two countries in general, and the business communities of Thailand and Vietnam in particular.

At the event.

The event, which will last until August 7, is organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand.

It features nearly 100 booths with Thai outstanding products ranging from food, beverages, home appliances, garments, cosmetics and beauty products. Visitors to the fair can enjoy Thai traditional food and art performances at the same time.

Suparporn Sookmark, Director of the Thai Trade Centre in HCM City, said it’s time for Thai enterprises to increase business activities and stimulate consumer demand in the city, given its economy has recovered significantly in the post-COVID-19 period which has led to high demand for consumer products.

The event is expected to offer a chance for enterprises from the two countries to seize business opportunities and expand their product distribution networks.

Nguyen Van Nga, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, appreciated the event’s organisation, saying it reflects the attention of Vietnamese and Thai relevant agencies to trade promotion activities as well as the potential of Vietnam's market in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)./.