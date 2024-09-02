PM inspects projects in Da Nang city

The building of free trade zones in the central city of Da Nang should only serve the development of trade, business, services and tourism, with no residential real estate in the zone, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on September 1.

PM Pham Minh Chinh is inspecting the sea encroachment project in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

The building of free trade zones in Da Nang is a new policy which is part of the National Assembly's Resolution 136/2024/QH15 on piloting some mechanisms and policies specifically designed for the central city.

Inspecting the sea encroachment project for a 420-hectare free trade area along Nguyen Tat Thanh street, Thanh Khe district, PM Chinh agreed with the sea encroachment plan to save time and costs as compared to building the area on land, while optimising the marine development space.

Da Nang city must learn from experience of international partners, and align them with the conditions in the locality and Vietnam as a whole, he said, requesting the city to continue studying the use of backfilling materials, and clearly identify the functions of the zone.

As for another 90-hectare free trade zone at the Ba Na – Suoi Mo tourism site in Hoa Vang district, PM Chinh ordered Da Nang city to review the planning of the trade and service development site, and study its connectivity with other free trade zones in terms of soft, hard and management links, and the city’s socio-economic development, ensuring that they compliment each other instead of competing.

The same morning, PM Chinh inspected the construction progress at the Lien Chieu port project, the 11-kilometre Hoa Lien – Tuy Loan highway in Hoa Vang district, part of the North-South Expressway, and the interchange connecting the Da Nang – Quang Ngai highway, Hoa Lien – Tuy Loan highway and National Highway 14B in Hoa Vang district.

While lauding the city for the pace of construction, the PM urged competent sides to accelerate the work so that the highway could be put into use before August 30 next year, contributing to realising the 13th National Party Congress’s set target of having 3,000 kilometres of highway by 2025 to serve rapid and sustainable socio-economic development, and ensure better livelihoods for the people.

Also as part of his working trip to Da Nang city, PM Chinh visited Hope School, a boarding education facility established by FPT Corporation for children who lost parents to COVID-19. He asked the enterprise to pay due attention to the training of comprehensive knowledge, and emerging areas, as well as taking care of the children. He also hoped that the students will try their best, and become good citizens to contribute to the nation’s development./.