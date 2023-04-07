The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,603 VND/USD on April 7, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on April 7

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rateapplied to commercial banks during the day is 24,783 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,422 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:07am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,620 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of April 6.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,300 VND/USD (buying) and 23,600 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from April 3 to 7, the daily reference exchange rate was kept unchanged on the first day, adjusted up on the next day, unchanged on Wednesday and up on the last two days. It ended the week up 3 VND./.