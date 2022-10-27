The 2022 socio-economic performance, the socio-economic development plan for 2023, the 2022 State budget, the 2023 State budget estimate, public investment plan and allocation of State budget will be the focus of the seventh working day of the 15th National Assembly’s fourth session on October 27.

Illustrative image.

The session will be broadcast live on the television and radio channels.

According to a Government report, GDP growth hit 8.83% in the first nine months of this year and is estimated at about 8% for the whole of this year. So far, about 87 trillion VND (3.78 billion USD) worth of aid has benefited nearly 56 million people and workers, and over 730,000 employers hit by COVID-19.

National Assembly's fourth session.

The Government set 15 key socio-economic targets for next year, including a GDP growth of some 6.5%, a 4.5% hike in consumer price index, labour productivity growth of 5-6%, unemployment rate in urban areas below 4%, and a 1-1.5% reduction in multidimensional poverty rate./.