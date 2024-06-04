Big4 banks, SJC sell gold bars directly to customers

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced on June 3 that the selling price of SJC-brand is 78.98 million VND (3,108 USD) per tael.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The selling price is determined based on SJC gold buying prices set by the SBV for four state-owned commercial banks of Vietnam and Saigon Gems and Gold One Member Co Ltd (SJC), it said, adding that it will continue to follow the roadmap to narrow the difference between the domestic price of SJC gold bars and the world price.

Earlier, the SBV said the four state-owned commercial banks - Agribank, Vietcombank, Vietinbank and BIDV - and SJC are solely authorised to purchase SJC gold bars from the SBV and sell to the public. This strategic move aims to promote market stability and ensure a balanced gold market.

On June 2, the official websites of the four state-owned commercial banks and the SJC have announced the locations and timings for selling SJC gold bars to individual customers.

The primary focus is on Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Additionally, the SJC will also sell gold bars in other cities, including Hai Phong, Ha Long, Nha Trang, Hue, Quang Ngai, Bien Hoa, Can Tho, Bac Lieu and Ca Mau.

The banks were scheduled to initiate the sale of SJC gold bars to individual customers at 16 designated sales points in Hanoi and HCM City at 2.30pm on June 3. And starting on June 4, the gold-selling operations will begin at 9am./.