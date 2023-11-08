|Corporate bonds worth over 8.61 billion USD issued in 10 months
There were 25 initial public offerings with a total value of nearly 23.77 trillion VND in the period, accounting for 11.4% of the total value, and 171 private placements worth 185.38 trillion VND, or 88.6%.
The banking sector was the largest issuer, with a total issuance value of 99.02 trillion VND, equivalent to 47.3%, followed by the real estate sector with 68.25 trillion VND, or nearly 32.6%.
In October alone, the total value of issued corporate bonds reached 20.82 trillion VND (over 857.5 million USD), up 50% compared to the previous month.
The VBMA reported that companies bought back corporate bonds totaling 13.64 trillion VND in October, down 17.4% year-on-year.
For the remaining months of this year, the total value of bonds reaching maturity will be 41 trillion VND./.