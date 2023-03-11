PM applauds USAID’s increased development budget for Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh applauded the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for continuing to increase development budget for Vietnam while receiving USAID Administrator Samantha Power in Hanoi on March 10.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) receives USAID Administrator Samantha Power in Hanoi on March 10. (Photo: VNA)

PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam is ready to continue promoting its comprehensive partnership with the US in an effective and practical manner, based on the principle that the US always supports a strong, independent, prosperous Vietnam and respects each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime, meeting the benefits of the people of the two countries and contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

He conveyed regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and himself to the President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Speaker of the Senate of the US.

The PM suggested USAID continue strengthening its support for Vietnam to overcome war consequences, especially in decontaminating Agent Orange/dioxin, bombs and mines; step up cooperation in climate change, healthcare, education, high-quality human resource development, and help Fulbright University Vietnam become a regional training centre; and promote green and digital transformation.

He also proposed USAID prioritise its support to mitigate the impacts of climate change in the Mekong Delta which is hardest hit by climate change in Vietnam.

Power, for her part, thanked the Vietnamese Government, ministries and localities for their close cooperation with USAID to effectively carry out the US-funded projects.

She vowed to continue promoting cooperation with and provide support for Vietnam, especially in areas suggested by the PM.

Regarding response to climate change, the official said it is the top priority of President Joe Biden's administration and also one of the areas that USAID is prioritising cooperation with Vietnam./.