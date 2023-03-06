Reference exchange rate down 1 VND at week’s beginning

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,636 VND/USD on March 6, down 1 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 3).

State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate at 23,636 VND/USD on March 6 (Photo: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,817 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,454 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated variably.

At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,530 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,900 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of March 3.

On the contrary, BIDV raised the buying rates by 10 VND to 23,570 VND/USD but reduced the selling rate by 10 VND to 23,870 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from February 27-March 3, the daily reference exchange rate was up at the beginning of the week but turned around to follow a downward trend until Friday. It ended the week down 5 VND./.