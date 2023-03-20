Reference exchange rate down 1 VND at week’s beginning

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,619 VND/USD on March 19, down 1 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 17).

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,619 VND/USD on March 19 (Source: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rateapplied to commercial banks during the day is 24,800 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,438 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks followed an upward trend.

At 9:15am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,450 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,750 VND/USD, both up 30 VND from the end of March 17.

Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,380VND/USD (buying) and 23,750 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from March 13-17, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days and up on the following two before turning around to go down on Friday. It ended the week down 18 VND from the rate at the beginning of the week./