Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on April 19

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,626 VND/USD on April 19, up 11 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,807 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,444 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated variably.

At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,365 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,665 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of April 18.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank reduced both rates by 10 VND, listing at 23,320 VND/USD (buying) and 23,690 VND/USD (selling)./.