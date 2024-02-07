State budget revenue from imports, exports up 13.2% in January

State budget revenue from exports and imports in January reached 30.64 trillion VND (1.25 billion VND), equivalent to 8.2% of the estimate, and up 13.2% year-on-year, the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) reported on February 6.

Total export-import value in the first month of the year was estimated at 64.22 billion USD, a rise of 5.5% month-on-month, with exports up 6.7% to 33.57 billion USD, and imports up 4.2% to 30.65 billion USD.

The GDVC was assigned by the National Assembly to collect 375 trillion VND for the state coffer this year, with 204 trillion VND expected to come from exports and imports.

The agency said it will continue with the reform of customs policies and procedures, ensure state management and prevent trade fraud, while creating a full legal foundation for the building and implementation of a digital and smart customs model, thus facilitating trade and contributing to meeting growth targets.

Vietnam's goods imports and exports in 2023 fell short of the 700-billion-USD mark achieved in the previous year, estimating at 683 billion USD, down 6.6% year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Specifically, the country's exports went down by 4.4% while imports dropped by 8.9%, attributed to a decline in the global demand.

However, the country achieved a record-breaking trade surplus of 28 billion USD, significantly surpassing the figure of 12.1 billion USD recorded last year.