A view of the meeting between newly-appointed heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, and representatives from 19 localities in the southern key economic region and the Mekong Delta.

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City wants to strengthen cooperation with foreign countries and localities to implement its development projects, a local official said on October 18.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan made the affirmation at a meeting between newly-appointed heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, and representatives from 19 localities in the southern key economic region and the Mekong Delta.

He highlighted development projects in the southern city like those on building smart urban areas, a financial centre and a highly innovative and interactive urban area to the east of the city.

HCM City needs external resources in terms of capital, knowledge, science and technology to realise its socio-economic development targets, Hoan said, suggesting the chief representatives help the city further enhance its collaboration with foreign localities.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the meeting.

The official briefed the chief representatives on ties between HCM City and such countries as the US, Germany, Japan and China, as well as their localities.

HCM City wants to learn from foreign experience in the decentralisation of power and the building of typical mechanisms for the “city in city” model, enabling Thu Duc city in the southern metropolis to bring into full play its potential and strength in development.

At the meeting, the chiefs of Vietnamese representative offices abroad for the 2021-2024 tenure spoke highly of HCM City’s role in boosting diplomatic ties between Vietnamese localities and their foreign counterparts.

They pledged to better connect the localities in the southern key economic region and the Mekong Delta, with foreign partners in delegation exchange and collaboration in economy, trade, investment, and science-technology./.