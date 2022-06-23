Ho Chi Minh City posts economic growth of 3.82 percent in H1

Ho Chi Minh City recorded growth of 3.82 percent in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first half of 2022, according to its Statistics Office.

The economy of Ho Chi Minh City has expanded by 3.82 percent in the first half of 2022.

Product tax collection increased 2.03 percent, trade and services 4.83 percent, agriculture - forestry - fisheries 1.77 percent, and industry - construction 2.23 percent.

Notably, trade and services generated nearly 99.66 trillion VND (4.3 billion USD) in revenue in June and almost 556.49 trillion VND in the first six months, respectively rising 41.1 percent and 6.2 percent from a year earlier.

Such positive growth indicated that sectors are recovering well, especially trade and services, the Statistics Office said.

Meanwhile, the southern economic hub has welcomed nearly 216,000 international arrivals since the beginning of June, doubling the figure in the same period last year. The six-month number also surged 100 percent year on year to approximate 478,000, equivalent to 13.7 percent of this year’s target, the municipal Tourism Department reported.

More than 2 million domestic tourists have also come to HCM City this month, raising the H1 figure to over 11 million, up 43.1 percent year on year and equivalent to 61.6 percent of the target for 2022.

HCM City earned 49.68 trillion VND in tourism revenue in H1, rising 29.9 percent and equivalent to 73.5 percent of the target./.