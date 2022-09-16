Mekong Delta province's industrial parks prove irresistible to investors

Industrial parks and clusters in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang attracted more than 834 billion VND (35.4 million USD) in the first eight months of this year, according to the province People’s Committee.

An industrial park in Tien Giang.

This represents a four-fold increase year-on-year.

Industrial parks house 81 foreign and 29 domestic projects worth 2.25 billion USD and 2.37 trillion VND, which offer more than 93,000 jobs.

Nearly 92% of their total area has been leased.

Industrial clusters have attracted seven foreign and 73 domestic projects worth 153 million USD and 2.41 trillion VND, and offer more than 17,000 jobs.

Tien Giang has three industrial parks, My Tho, Tan Huong and Long Giang, and five industrial clusters, Trung An, Tan My Chanh, Song Thuan, An Thanh No.1, and Gia Thuan No.1.

It plans to build three more, Tan Phuoc No 1 and 2 and Binh Dong, besides 15 industrial clusters to meet demand.

Nguyen Van Vinh, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the plan is to further improve the investment environment, help businesses expand operations and speed up administrative reform.

Earlier this month the province announced a list of 59 projects and solicited investment in them by next year, he said.

The projects, which require 22.9 trillion VND, are in urban infrastructure, commerce and services, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, education, and sports.

With trained workers accounting for half of its 1.1 million people of working age, the province has an abundant workforce.

More than 6,500 businesses are operating in the province, with 600-700 being established every year./.