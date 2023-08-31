Over 416 million USD invested abroad in 8 months

Vietnamese companies invested over 416 million USD abroad in the first eight months of this year, up 5.2% year-on-year, the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment has reported.

Leading destination for Vietnamese investor is Laos, accounting for 24.7% of the total investment abroad in the first eight months of 2023 (Photo: vov.v)

Of the total, nearly 244.37 million USD was poured into 79 new projects, or 70.8% of the figure in the same period in 2022, while 171.96 million USD was added to 18 existing ones, a year-on-year increase of 3.38 times.

Vietnamese investors abroad invested in 13 sectors, especially retail and wholesale (150.28 million USD), information and communications (114.32 million USD), electricity production and distribution, agro-forestry-fisheries; and finance – banking.

In the Jan – August period, Vietnamese investments landed in 23 countries and territories, led by Canada with one new and one capital-added project worth over 150.2 million USD, accounting for 31.6% of the total investment. It was followed by Singapore, Laos, and Cuba.

As of August 20, Vietnam had operated 1,665 valid projects abroad with a combined investment of nearly 22.1 billion USD, including 141 by State-owned enterprises worth 11.67 billion USD, accounting for 52.8% of the country’s total, the agency said.

Vietnamese investment abroad is mostly in mining (31.5%) and agro-forestry-fisheries (15.5%).

Leading destinations for Vietnamese investors are Laos (24.7%), Cambodia (13.3%), and Venezuela (8.3%)./.