Nearly 50 enterprises from Vietnam attended a trade promotion and business matching programme on September 22-23 as part of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), held for the first time by the administration of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Nearly 50 Vietnamese companies join trade promotion event in India

The Vietnamese delegation accounted for over 10% of the international guests invited by the Uttar Pradesh administration to the UPITS, organised in coordination with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

With support from the Trade Office of Vietnam in India, the delegation attended business matching events and export promotion forums held by FIEO.

Addressing a forum, FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said by building an export ecosystem, Uttar Pradesh will become an export hub of India and make tremendous contributions to the country’s gross domestic product.

Meanwhile, FIEO Deputy Director General Ashish Jain highlighted India’s growing role in the global market and the marketing strategies for promoting the country’s stature amid global uncertainties, high inflation, and dwindling consumption demand.

The UPITS, taking place at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 21-25, attracts over 15,000 purchasers and 50,000 visitors. It aims to introduce small businesses and products made in Uttar Pradesh./.