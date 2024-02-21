Vietnam’s export-import turnover reached 1.41 billion USD during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday which lasted from February 8 - 14, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Export-import turnover reaches 1.41 billion USD during Tet

The agency reported that over 1,000 businesses nationwide engaged in import and export activities during the seven-day period. Meanwhile, nearly 10,000 customs declarations were processed in the reviewed period.

During the holiday, Vietnam earned 730 million USD from exports, while spending 680 million USD on imports.

The commodity group of phones and components was the largest earner with 282.8 million USD, making up 38.7% of the total export value during Tet. It was followed by electronic products and components (263.6 million USD) and machinery and equipment (54.4 million USD), accounting for 36.1% and 7.5%, respectively.

Vietnam imported from the Republic of Korea goods with total value of nearly 239 million USD, accounting for 35.2% of the total import value during Tet.

The department said the import-export value of the country totaled 82.56 billion USD from January 1-February 14, up 17.1% compared to the same period last year.

Of the figure, export revenues hit 43.83 billion USD, while imports were valued at 38.73 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of over 5.1 billion USD.