Int’l flights, passengers via Noi Bai airport surge during five-day holidays

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has recorded sharp rises in the numbers of international flights and passengers during the holidays of Hung Kings Commemoration Day, National Reunification and International Labour Day from April 29 to May 3.

Passengers wait to handle boarding procedures at the Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

In total, the airport served nearly 2,700 flights with over 422,000 passengers in the five-day holidays.

The numbers of domestic flights and passengers were equivalent to those in the same period last year while the numbers of international flights and passengers surged 86% and 299%, respectively, data from the airport showed.

A leader of the Noi Bai Airport said that it has deployed aviation security control enhancement measures at Level 1 (the lowest in the three-level scale) from April 29 through May 3 to ensure absolute security and safety for all flights during the holidays.

It has also carried out different solutions during peak hours such as applying IT to estimate the transportation volumes to ready personnel and equipment in service, and increasing coordination with airlines, ground service companies, and police to quickly deal with any circumstances.

As a result, congestion has been avoided while passengers and flights have been served safely, according to the airport authority./.