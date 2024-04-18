The retail prices of petrol were adjusted up from 3pm on April 17 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, the ceiling price of E5 RON 92 rose by 378 VND to 24,226 VND (0.95 USD) per litre, while that of RON 95-III was hiked by 416 VND to 25,237 VND per litre.

Diesel 0.05S and kerosene are now priced at 21,446 VND per litre, and 21,416 VND per litre at the highest, down 164 VND and 178 VND, respectively. Meanwhile, mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 17,206 VND per kg, an increase of 198 VND.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 16 adjustments, with 10 up and six down.

At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund./.