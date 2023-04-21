The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,634 VND/USD on April 21, down 8 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate down 8 VND on April 21 (Photo: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,815 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,452 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:15 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,340 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,640 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of April 20.

Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,290 VND/USD (buying) and 23,660 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from April 17 to 21, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on Monday and up on the next three days before going down again on Friday. It ended the week up 57 VND./.