The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,848 VND/USD on August 14, up 11 VND from the last day of the previous week (August 11).

Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on August 14

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,040 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,655 VND/USD.

During the week from August 7-11, the reference exchange rate increased 22 VND.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates continued the upward trend.

At 8:45 am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,610 VND/USD (buying) and 23,910 VND/USD (selling), both up 5 VND from the end of August 11.

Vietcombank also added 20 VND to both rates, listing at 23,560 VND/USD (buying) and 23,930 VND/USD (selling)./.