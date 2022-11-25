The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia has introduced high-quality Vietnamese garment and textile products at a recent exhibition, which was part of the International Sourcing Expo Australia.

At the Vietnamese booth

The annual exhibition, from November 15-17, the biggest of its kind in Australia, brought together 400 businesses from about 20 countries and territories.

Apart from showcasing the high-quality garment and textile products, the office's staff also cleared up visitors’ concern about other products of the Vietnamese garment-textile, and leather and footwear sectors.

The office has also co-organised an online exhibition on Vietnamese garments-textiles, leather and footwear on the digital platform Vietnamsourcingexpo.com from November 17-25, with the participation of tens of enterprises.

The events are expected to create more opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to access the Australian market, said head of the office Nguyen Phu Hoa, adding that the office will organise more trade promotion activities next year.

He suggested the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) and the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (LEFASO) send trade promotion delegations to exhibitions in Australia to expand export opportunities.

Vietnam’s garment-textile export to Australia has increased 27.96% so far this year to 358.4 million USD. The leather and footwear sector's exports surged 41.05% year-on-year to 353.7 million USD.

As of October, trade between the two countries had reached 13.3 billion USD, with Vietnam’s exports up more than 33.79% year-on-year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

With the results, Hoa said he believed that the bilateral trade revenue will hit a new record of 15 billion USD this year./.