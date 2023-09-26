Vietnam has attended the third Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Bogota, Colombia, and received the right to host the fourth summit in 2025.

Vietnam to host fourth P4G Summit in 2025

Addressing the third summit, held on September 22 - 23, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh thanked other P4G members for supporting Vietnam to host the next event.

He affirmed that Vietnam will exert all-out efforts and hopes to receive experience and assistance from Colombia and other countries so that it can fulfill its role.

Vietnam will work to ensure the next summit’s agenda matches the P4G countries’ priorities and global concerns, including food security and poverty reduction, management and sustainable use of cross-border water resources, the building and operation of early warning systems and the monitoring of climate change impacts, finance for efforts towards net zero emissions and just energy transition, carbon smart agriculture, and a circular economy for plastics, the official noted.

During the third P4G Summit, Khanh had bilateral meetings with a deputy minister for development cooperation and global climate policy of Denmark, a deputy minister of environment of the Republic of Korea (RoK), the President and CEO of the World Resources Institute, and the P4G Executive Director.

The partners highly valued Vietnam’s proactiveness and sense of responsibility when it proposed to be the venue of the fourth P4G Summit in 2025. They also pledged to coordinate with Vietnam to successfully organise the event while improving the effectiveness and maximise the role of P4G in helping countries to carry out climate actions and targets.

Members of the Vietnamese delegation also took part in the summit’s group discussions about energy transition and sustainable cities. They had working sessions with the P4G Secretariat and P4G coordinators of Colombia and the RoK to share experience in holding P4G events.

The third P4G Summit, held by the Colombian Government, saw the presence of about 500 delegates from 12 countries and partner organisations. Themed “Transformative Alliances for Sustainability: Actions towards green growth and life”, it focused on biodiversity, energy transition, and sustainable cities.

The event reaffirmed the role of green growth in economic recovery and the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It also called on countries to create conditions for the private sector to further bring into play their role in promoting technological solutions, innovation, finance for green transition and sustainable development, and create new jobs in green industries.

P4G, whose predecessor is the Global Green Growth Forum (3GF), took shape in 2017 at the initiative of the Danish Government. It currently has 12 member countries, namely Denmark, Chile, Mexico, Vietnam, the RoK, Ethiopia, Kenya, Colombia, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and South Africa. It is also participated by over 90 other countries, international organisations, and businesses.

Vietnam is one of the seven founding members and an official partner of P4G.

P4G is considered a leading forum in the world in promoting public - private partnership and connecting governments, businesses, and socio-political organisations in devising breakthrough solutions about green growth to help achieve the SDGs. Its summits are held every two years./.