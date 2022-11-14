Businesses have reported that their sales during the Hanoi Promotion Month, which is running from November 4 through November 30, have increased by 20-30%.

A shopper at the supermarket.

Nguyen Van Ngoc, Director of MM Mega Market Thang Long, a golden sales point during the month, said after two weeks of the promotion month, the supermarket’s sales rose by around 20%.

He added that the number of customers to the supermarket on weekends surged 40-50% compared to week days.

During the promotion month, MM Mega Market Thang Long offers discounts ranging from 10-49% on thousands of items on sale, including many OCOP (One Commune One Product) products.

At another golden sales point – MediaMart My Dinh, director Nguyen Quy Tan said discounts from 15% to 70% are offered for about half of the goods

“To prepare for the Promotion Month, we held negotiations at the beginning of the fourth quarter with suppliers to order products at bulk at reasonable prices to meet the demand not only in the month but also in the shopping season at the end of the year.” Tan said.

According to him, MediaMart also cut advertising costs to further reduce selling prices.

The Hanoi Promotion Month is one of many annual events in the city's trade promotion programme, which is held throughout the year to stimulate consumer spending and provide businesses with the opportunity to promote Vietnamese brands.

The event will enable consumers to buy good products at affordable prices, especially at the end of the year when the national holiday - Tet (Lunar New Year), approaches./.