Vietnam’s seaports handled nearly 112 million tonnes of cargo in the first two months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 8%, statistics from the Ministry of Transport's Vietnam Maritime Administration revealed.

Cargo containers at Cai Mep - Thi Vai port (Photo: VNA)

Export cargo reached 28.68 million tonnes, up nearly 8% year-on-year, and import cargo hit 33.884 million tonnes, up 16%.

At the same time, container cargo transported via seaports totalled over four million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), surging 27% compared to last year's corresponding period.

In the two months, Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Hai Phong recorded the highest growth in the country, with average yearly increases of 43 - 53%.

In January alone, the volume of cargo transported through seaports saw a yearly rise of 43% to over 68.7 million tonnes, according to the data.

Last year, these ports handled 733.18 million tonnes of cargo, up 4% from the previous year, the administration said.

It said the 4% rise was the lowest pace recorded in recent years, mainly since production and trading failed to completely recover and China’s “zero COVID” policy has affected corporate operations.

In the master plan for Vietnam's seaport system development for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, the administration forecasts about 1,422.5 million tonnes of goods will pass through local seaports by 2030, including 559 million tonnes of container cargo./.