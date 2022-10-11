The Ministry of Transport has allocated nearly 8.6 trillion VND (359.3 million USD) for the second phase (2021-2025) of the North-South Expressway’s eastern section.

A section of the North-South Expressway is under construction.

Specifically, investment in the North-South Expressway project - phase 2 totals 120 trillion VND (5 billion USD), of which 47.2 trillion VND (1.97 billion USD) is taken from the State budget for the medium-term public investment plan of the 2021-2025 period and 72.5 trillion VND (3.04 billion USD) is from the State budget for infrastructure investment development under the National Assembly’s Resolution on fiscal and monetary assistance for the socio-economic recovery and development programme.

Up to now, the Government has allocated to the Ministry of Transport 47.2 trillion VND (1.97 billion USD) for 2021-2025 medium-term public investment capital and it will be disbursed in 2023.

Currently, the ministry has allocated 257 billion VND (10.8 million USD) for investment preparation and more than 8.33 trillion VND (349 million USD) for site clearance in 2022.

Localities are actively preparing by approving plans of compensation, support, resettlement and disbursement to meet the required progress.

Regarding site clearance, localities have carried out 95% of measurements in the field, 87% of inventories of land assets and are actively building resettlement areas, compensation plans and site clearance projects in order to hand over 70% of the site area for construction and installation bidding packages by November 20, 2022, and hand over all remaining areas in the second quarter of 2023 at the request of the Government.

Backfill soil for the projects in the Mekong Delta region, which ensure quality embankments, is mainly in the provinces of An Giang and Dong Thap, but the limited reserves and exploitation capacity do not meet the needs of the project.

Therefore, the Government assigned the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to study the use of sea sand for traffic works and co-ordinate with the Ministry of Transport and localities in the region to review and evaluate the overall sand supply resources in the region as well as increase exploitation capacity of existing mines, open new ones, and consider exploiting sand in sand dunes to prioritise supply for the project.

The second phase of the expressway project consists of 12 component projects with a total length of 723.7km, of which the Ha Tinh-Quang Tri section is 260.9km, Quang Ngai-Nha Trang is 352.1km and Can Tho-Ca Mau is 110.9km./.