The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,758 VND/USD on July 13, down 14 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate down 14 VND on July 13

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,868 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,492 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks also dropped.

At 8:45am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,470 VND/USD (buying) and 23,840 VND/USD (selling), both down 20 VND from the end of July 12.

BIDV also cut both rates by 25 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,515 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,815 VND/USD./.