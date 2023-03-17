The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,620 VND/USD on March 17, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on March 17. Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,801 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,439 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks followed a declining trend.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,380 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,750 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of March 16.

BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,420 VND/USD (buying) and 23,720 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from March 13-17, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days and up on the following two before turning around to go down on Friday. It ended the week down 18 VND from the rate at the beginning of the week./